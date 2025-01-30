WWE 2K Mobile Game Set for Fall 2025 Release via Netflix Games

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE and Netflix are expanding their partnership with the launch of a new WWE 2K mobile game, set to arrive in Fall 2025. The game will be released under the Netflix Games banner, making it available exclusively to Netflix subscribers at no additional cost.

CM Punk helped unveil the news, describing the game as “the ultimate smackdown from the comfort of your own phone.” He emphasized that this would not be just another mobile game but an intense and immersive WWE experience, allowing players to dominate the ring right from their mobile devices.

This marks the first time since 2015 that a mobile edition of WWE 2K has been produced. As with all Netflix Games titles, the upcoming release will be free of ads, extra fees, and in-app purchases.

WWE and Netflix solidified their partnership at the beginning of 2025 when Monday Night Raw made its debut on the streaming platform.

Meanwhile, WWE 2K25 is set to launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam on March 14, with Roman Reigns revealed as the cover star earlier this week.