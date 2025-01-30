Stephanie McMahon Reflects on WWE Hiatus: "I Needed It, and Now I’m Back"

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

tephanie McMahon’s departure from WWE in January 2023 was a major turning point for the company. Her exit came after her father, Vince McMahon, forced his way back onto the Board of Directors following his initial retirement amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Stephanie had previously taken a leave of absence in May 2022 but returned shortly after as Interim CEO in the wake of Vince’s departure.

Over the past several months, she has slowly re-emerged in WWE’s public eye. She made her official return as part of the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony and has since been spotted at multiple events, including the debut of Monday Night Raw on Netflix on January 6.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Stephanie opened up about her decision to step away and her deep connection to WWE.

"One of the things I learned when I stepped away is I’ll never get away from WWE, ever. It is a part of who I am. It is what I love. I really did grow up in this business. It was not unusual to have shoots done at our house. I was in the first-ever Saturday Night’s Main Event. I went trick-or-treating at Rowdy Roddy Piper’s house, which was actually our house. He was putting candy, bowling balls, breaking our candy bags. I was on that episode.

I did modeling for the catalog, and we did not get paid. We did not have child models at the time. All of the employees’ kids, we were just dressed up. I have lived this amazing life with so many opportunities to meet incredible people and be part of something that is so special that connects people all over the world.

I feel it everywhere I go, in every arena I go to. It’s something so special."

When asked whether she still felt pride in WWE despite her time away, Stephanie admitted she never lost that feeling but acknowledged she needed to step back for a while.

"I never stopped being proud, ever. I do think I wanted to disappear for a little while, and I kind of did. It was good for me. I needed it, and now I’m back."

While her exact role in WWE moving forward remains uncertain, Stephanie McMahon’s presence at recent events suggests she is once again embracing her connection to the company that has been a part of her life since childhood.