WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay Reuniting for First Tag Team Match in Three Years

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 30, 2025

Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay Reuniting for First Tag Team Match in Three Years

Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, formerly known as The IIconics in WWE, are set to reunite in the ring for the first time in three years.

Prestige Wrestling has officially announced that Lee (formerly Peyton Royce) and McKay (formerly Billie Kay) will team up at their upcoming event, Nothing to Lose, in Las Vegas on April 17. The show will take place during WrestleMania week, adding to the excitement of the wrestling-packed festivities.

While their opponents have yet to be revealed, the duo will once again be competing under their post-WWE tag team name, The IInspiration, which they previously used during their time in Impact Wrestling. Lee and McKay held the Knockouts Tag Team Championship in Impact, adding to their resume alongside their reign as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

In 2022, the pair announced they were stepping away from professional wrestling to pursue other ventures. This upcoming match marks McKay’s in-ring return after nearly two years away, while Lee briefly returned to action in 2023 for a series of matches with World Series Wrestling in Australia.

Outside of wrestling, both Lee and McKay have embraced motherhood. Lee and her husband, AEW star Shawn Spears, have welcomed two sons, while McKay and her husband recently celebrated the birth of their first child.

The return of The IInspiration is set to be a major highlight of WrestleMania week, with fans eagerly anticipating who will step up to face them in their highly anticipated comeback match.


Tags: #wwe #cassie lee #jessica mckay #peyton royce #billie kay #the iinspiration #the iiconics

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π