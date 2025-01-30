Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay Reuniting for First Tag Team Match in Three Years

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, formerly known as The IIconics in WWE, are set to reunite in the ring for the first time in three years.

Prestige Wrestling has officially announced that Lee (formerly Peyton Royce) and McKay (formerly Billie Kay) will team up at their upcoming event, Nothing to Lose, in Las Vegas on April 17. The show will take place during WrestleMania week, adding to the excitement of the wrestling-packed festivities.

While their opponents have yet to be revealed, the duo will once again be competing under their post-WWE tag team name, The IInspiration, which they previously used during their time in Impact Wrestling. Lee and McKay held the Knockouts Tag Team Championship in Impact, adding to their resume alongside their reign as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

In 2022, the pair announced they were stepping away from professional wrestling to pursue other ventures. This upcoming match marks McKay’s in-ring return after nearly two years away, while Lee briefly returned to action in 2023 for a series of matches with World Series Wrestling in Australia.

Outside of wrestling, both Lee and McKay have embraced motherhood. Lee and her husband, AEW star Shawn Spears, have welcomed two sons, while McKay and her husband recently celebrated the birth of their first child.

The return of The IInspiration is set to be a major highlight of WrestleMania week, with fans eagerly anticipating who will step up to face them in their highly anticipated comeback match.