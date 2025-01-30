Stephanie McMahon Explores Wrestling’s Iconic Locations in New ESPN+ Series (First Trailer)

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has unveiled the inaugural trailer for "Stephanie's Places," a forthcoming series spotlighting Stephanie McMahon. The show is set to premiere on ESPN+ in March.

In the trailer, Stephanie embarks on a nationwide journey, engaging in conversations with various WWE personalities. The clip features appearances by Steve Austin, Roman Reigns, and Charlotte Flair.

On Thursday, PWInsider.com reported that McMahon was developing a new project for WWE. The then-untitled endeavor was described as a wrestling counterpart to ESPN's "Peyton's Places," where Peyton Manning discusses significant moments in NFL history with fellow NFL figures.

The upcoming WWE series will showcase Stephanie reflecting on the organization's most pivotal events alongside prominent wrestling figures. PWInsider noted that McMahon has already filmed content for the show, engaging with personalities such as Austin and Cody Rhodes.

The announcement of Stephanie's new show occurred during a WWE employee and talent town hall meeting on Wednesday. This meeting also featured the surprise announcement of Triple H's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Recently, Stephanie McMahon has taken on a reduced role within WWE. She resigned from her position as WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO in January 2023, coinciding with her father, Vince McMahon, returning to the company. Vince has since stepped down due to sexual assault allegations against him. Since then, Stephanie has made occasional appearances on WWE television, including at WrestleMania 40, and has been spotted ringside at other WWE events.