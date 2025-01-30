Latest WWE Signings Earn High Praise from Management

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has bolstered its roster with two significant signings to start the new year: Penta and Jordynne Grace. Penta made a notable debut earlier this month during the premiere episode of Raw on Netflix, securing a victory over Chad Gable in a singles match.

Jordynne Grace, a former TNA Knockouts World Champion, finalized her contract with WWE this week after fulfilling her commitments with TNA. She is anticipated to be present at this Saturday's Royal Rumble, with speculation surrounding her potential participation in the event.

During a Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, WWE President Nick Khan officially acknowledged Grace's signing, expressing the company's "high hopes" for her contributions to WWE. Additionally, WWE showcased Penta's recent performances on Raw through a highlight reel, emphasizing his unique appeal and significant social media engagement.