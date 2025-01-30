Bron Breakker Reaches 100 Days as WWE Intercontinental Champion Ahead of Royal Rumble Appearance

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Bron Breakker has rapidly ascended the WWE ranks since joining the company a few years ago, making a dominant impression on the NXT brand. During his time in NXT, he captured the NXT Championship twice and also held the Tag Team Titles.

After transitioning to the main roster as part of Raw, Breakker claimed his first championship gold at SummerSlam in August, defeating Sami Zayn to win the Intercontinental Championship. His initial reign was short-lived, as he lost the title to Jey Uso on Raw just over a month later. However, he quickly regained it in late October by defeating Uso once again on Raw.

Since reclaiming the title, Breakker has successfully defended it against several top competitors. In November, he retained the championship against Sheamus via disqualification on Raw. At Survivor Series, he triumphed in a triple threat match against Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus to hold onto the gold. His most recent title defenses include a victory over Kaiser on the December 16th edition of Raw and another win against Sheamus at last week’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

As of January 29, Breakker has officially reached the 100-day milestone as Intercontinental Champion. With momentum on his side, he is set to compete in this Saturday’s Men's Royal Rumble match, where he will look to further solidify his status as a top-tier competitor in WWE.