Mustafa Ali Shares Reasons for Re-Signing with TNA

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 30, 2025

Mustafa Ali debuted in TNA in 2024, winning the X Division Championship in his first match at No Surrender. After departing following a feud with Nic Nemeth, he returned recently to TNA TV. During an in-ring segment, Ali announced his re-signing, stating, "There is work to be done and TNA needs great leadership, and I’m that great leader." TNA confirmed his new contract on Wednesday.

In an interview with Jon Alba from Sports Illustrated, Ali explained that TNA was the right fit for him, expressing confidence in the company's ability to provide a strong platform. “TNA was the right fit for me, and I was the right fit for TNA,” he remarked, emphasizing the industry's emphasis on opportunity for everyone involved, not just wrestlers.

He appreciates TNA’s structure, stating that he can quickly obtain answers and push for creative expansion. Although he did not disclose contract details, Ali aims to compete for the world championship currently held by Joe Hendry. Unlike other promotions, TNA offers him the chance to rise to the main event scene, describing himself as the “epitome of a professional” and “one of the best performers in the world.”


