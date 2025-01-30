This Week's AEW Collision Spoilers

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW taped matches for this week’s Collision surrounding Dynamite, and the spoilers are available. Here are the full results for Saturday’s show:
Rush def. Max Caster; after the match, he yelled at The Beast Mortos.
Samoa Joe & HOOK def. Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian; Christian Cage attacked Joe and HOOK post-match.
Chris Jericho & Bryan Keith def. The Outrunners; Big Bill beat up The Outrunners and Bandido returned to make the save.
Mid-South Street Fight: FTR def. The Death Riders after involvement from Jay White and Adam Copeland.
Toni Storm cut a promo on Mariah May.
Megan Bayne def. Hyena Hera.
Harley Cameron def. Taya Valkyrie.
TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia def. Kyle O’Reilly and Lee Moriarty; Shane Taylor Promotions surrounded O’Reilly, Garcia, and Daddy Magic after the match, leading to Adam Cole and Roderick Strong making the save.