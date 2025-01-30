Jon Moxley Interrupts Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli on AEW Dynamite as MJF Strikes Post-Match

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

On the January 29 edition of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley thwarted Jeff Jarrett's bid for an AEW World Championship title shot during his match against Claudio Castagnoli. Jarrett aimed to secure a victory to challenge Moxley, but interference turned the tide in favor of the Death Riders.

As the match unfolded, Moxley and Wheeler Yuta intervened, with Moxley delivering a devastating Paradigm Shift to Jarrett behind the referee's back. Moments later, Castagnoli capitalized, pinning Jarrett with consecutive neutralizers.

Following the match, MJF entered the ring and struck a fatigued Jarrett, showcasing his opportunistic nature.