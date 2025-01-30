WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jon Moxley Interrupts Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli on AEW Dynamite as MJF Strikes Post-Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 30, 2025

On the January 29 edition of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley thwarted Jeff Jarrett's bid for an AEW World Championship title shot during his match against Claudio Castagnoli. Jarrett aimed to secure a victory to challenge Moxley, but interference turned the tide in favor of the Death Riders.

As the match unfolded, Moxley and Wheeler Yuta intervened, with Moxley delivering a devastating Paradigm Shift to Jarrett behind the referee's back. Moments later, Castagnoli capitalized, pinning Jarrett with consecutive neutralizers.

Following the match, MJF entered the ring and struck a fatigued Jarrett, showcasing his opportunistic nature.


