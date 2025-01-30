Powerhouse Hobbs Unable to Travel on AEW Dynamite

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Powerhouse Hobbs is sidelined but focused on revenge. In a previous brawl at AEW Collision: Homecoming with Big Bill, Hobbs suplexed Bill off the stage, sending them both through tables.

On the January 29th episode of AEW Dynamite, Hobbs appeared in a taped video. He revealed that he was not cleared to travel and promised that once he returned, he would show Bill that hell was just the beginning.

After rupturing his patella tendon in April 2024, Hobbs returned in November. Recently, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that although Hobbs was willing to perform and was included in Wednesday’s tapings, he has a cut requiring another week for clearance, resulting in adjustments being made for AEW Dynamite.