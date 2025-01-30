WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Powerhouse Hobbs Unable to Travel on AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 30, 2025

Powerhouse Hobbs is sidelined but focused on revenge. In a previous brawl at AEW Collision: Homecoming with Big Bill, Hobbs suplexed Bill off the stage, sending them both through tables.

On the January 29th episode of AEW Dynamite, Hobbs appeared in a taped video. He revealed that he was not cleared to travel and promised that once he returned, he would show Bill that hell was just the beginning.

After rupturing his patella tendon in April 2024, Hobbs returned in November. Recently, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that although Hobbs was willing to perform and was included in Wednesday’s tapings, he has a cut requiring another week for clearance, resulting in adjustments being made for AEW Dynamite.


