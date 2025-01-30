⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means ...

All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c tonight on TBS with this week's installment of AEW Dynamite, live from Huntsville, AL.

On tap for tonight's show is Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki for the TBS Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage, Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta vs. Jay White, Ricochet vs. AR Fox, plus we will hear from MJF and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, January 29, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (JANUARY 29, 2025): HUNTSVILLE, AL.

This week's show kicks off with Excalibur welcoming us inside Probst Arena in Huntsville, AL. "It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ..." Yes. Yes, we do, Excalibur.

Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage

The familiar sounds of Will Ospreay's theme hits and the crowd explodes as "The Aerial Assassin" makes his way out and heads to the ring for our first match of the evening. Brian Cage is out next accompanied by Don Callis. Callis gets on the microphone before the match starts.

Callis tells Ospreay he's got something he's gonna want to see. He directs his attention to the big screen, where we see Kenny Omega is laid out. Cage gets the early offensive jump on the distracted Ospreay, as Callis takes his seat on special guest commentary.

Cage dominates the first couple of minutes and eventually brings the action out to the floor. He goes to whip Ospreay into the barricade, but Ospreay leaps and lands on top of it. He stumbles but regains his footing and calls Cage on. He leaps as Cage runs at him, but Cage literally catches him in mid-flip, upside down, in the suplex position.

"The Machine" shows off his impressive strength, carrying Ospreay in the upside down suplex position and walking the floor before bringing him down with authority. Back in the ring, just as Ospreay starts to show signs of life again, Lance Archer attacks him as Cage ties up the ref. Callis gets in some cheap shots for nuclear heat as well.

Back inside the ring, Cage controls Ospreay on the mat as Excalibur runs down the advertised lineup still to come for tonight's show. Meanwhile, Ospreay starts fighting back, only for Cage to cut his comeback short and blast him with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker.

Ospreay finally starts to shift the offensive momentum in his favor. He enjoys a couple of moments in the offensive driver's seat, but it doesn't last for long. Cage goes back to work on him. Archer gets involved again from ringside, and the referee catches him. He nearly ejects him, but for whatever reason, doesn't.

Seconds later Ospreay surprises Cage with a pin for the win out of nowhere. Archer attacks Ospreay as soon as the bell sounds. Cage joins him in a two-on-one beatdown, which continues until Kenny Omega runs out with a steel chair. He beats down the two big boys and Ospreay and Omega stand tall.

As Ospreay and Omega stare down Archer and Cage on one side of the ringside area, they are attacked from behind by Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. Now a four-on-two beatdown gets underway as the Huntsville crowd loudly boos. Callis insists they finish them off. He doesn't want them making it to Brisbane for AEW Grand Slam: Australia.

Winner: Will Ospreay

Backstage With Hangman Page & MJF

Backstage, Renee Paquette is standing outside of Swerve Strickland's locker room. She wonders out loud if he's in there, and as she does, Hangman Page storms past her and walks right in. He comes right back out and says, "He's not." She tries asking Hangman what's going on, but he cold-shoulders her.

He then bumps into MJF. The two trade stares and Hangman walks off. MJF talks to Paquette about Jeff Jarrett having to face half-man, half-horse Claudio Castagnoli. He says he refused his sweetheart offer and now he's got a new offer for him. One he can't decline.

It goes something like this. "The Last Outlaw's last decline." After that he uses Double' J's old, "Ain't I great?" catchphrase before smirking and chuckling as the show heads into a commercial break.

Powerhouse Hobbs says he’s not cleared to travel and when he is cleared, he will show Big Bill that Hell is just the beginning.

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jeff Jarrett

Will "The Last Outlaw" earn himself a shot at AEW World Champion Jon Moxley or not? It's time to find out. When the show returns, Claudio Castagnoli's theme hits and the half-man, half-horse emerges through the crowd like the rest of The Death Riders normally do. He settles inside the squared circle and his entrance tune dies down.

We hear the annoying, irritating, but somehow after all these years, catchy and uplifting, guitar screech that brings out "The King of The Mountain" himself, "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett. He heads to the ring with a bright red guitar in-hand. He settles in the ring to a big pop as "My World" winds down.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. These two lock-up and Castagnoli muscles him into the corner. After some brief back-and-forth action, we see Wheeler Yuta creeping through the crowd towards the ring barricade. On that note, the show heads to a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Jarrett starts fighting back and taking over. Yuta gets involved, but Jarrett continues to find ways to forge ahead and remain in control. Eventually, as Jarrett is dealing with Yuta, and the referee focuses on getting him out of the ring, Jon Moxley enters through the front and hits Jarrett with his finisher. Claudio follows up with his finisher -- twice -- and the pin.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

MJF Adds Insult To Injury

Once the match wraps up, The Death Riders crew heads through the crowd and to the back as Jarrett is laid out in the ring. Jarrett slowly starts to come back to life as fans chant his name. MJF's theme then hits out of nowhere. He comes out in a suit.

MJF tells Jarrett as he is struggling to get up. "Jeff, I just want to say .." and before he says another word, he decks Jarrett. The crowd boos louder. MJF poses on the ropes and shows off his pinky ring. He then gets on the mic and says he respects his elders, so he's not going to tell Jarrett, "I told you so." He walks off as the show heads into another commercial break.

Ricochet vs. AR Fox

Backstage, Renee Paquette tries to talk to Ricochet. He says they can talk Saturday in a professional setting. Now, he's being unfairly forced to compete just one week before one of the biggest matches of his career. He cuts Paquette off and cues his music, and then walks off.

As he heads to the ring for our next match of the evening, Excalibur and company promote Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland for next week's AEW Dynamite. Ricochet settles in the ring where his opponent, AR Fox, is waiting for him. The bell sounds and off we go.

Fox actually starts off strong, surprising Ricochet with fast-paced, hard-hitting offense straight out of the gate. He hits a few impressive high spots that pops the crowd, but then Ricochet takes over. He spikes Fox's dome on the ring apron and then taunts the crowd, pretending to do a dive only to stop and mock the fans.

On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break with Ricochet now in a comfortable offensive lead. When we return, Ricochet lands a massive dropkick on Fox for a close two-count. Excalibur informs us that if Swerve Strickland gets involved in this match tonight, the match with Ricochet is off next week.

He reminds us Ricochet came out when Swerve faced Fox last week. Ricochet lands a standing shooting star press for another close two-count. Fox fights back and hits a 450 splash off the top-rope for a close pin attempt of his own. Ricochet fights back and takes over, hitting Vertigo for the win.

After the match, Ricochet pulls scissors out of a stashed hiding spot. Before he can use them, however, Swerve Strickland appears at ringside out of nowhere with a smile on his face. He wraps a chain around Ricochet's legs and begins beating him down. He heads to the top rope but Ricochet pulls Fox over and holds scissors to his throat. He uses him as a hostage and walks to the back.

Winner: Ricochet

New York Minute With Chris Jericho

A preview of Up Close with Renee Paquette airs where Jon Moxley talks about hiding the AEW Championship because it isn't show and tell. He says he is the living embodiment of the AEW Championship. He wants to build 1,000 more Jon Moxley's, so he's going to make them go through what he did, and more.

A preview of Up Close with Renee Paquette airs where Jon Moxley talks about hiding the AEW Championship because it isn't show and tell. He says he is the living embodiment of the AEW Championship. He wants to build 1,000 more Jon Moxley's, so he's going to make them go through what he did, and more.

When we return, we see a look at the upcoming film Dark Match starring Chris Jericho, and speaking of, we get a "New York Minute" from the man himself.

Jericho talks about the violence of the film before transitioning to how violent Big Bill can be. Bill talks about feeling stronger since he’s been taking LT’s words to heart, but Jericho says he needs to work harder before addressing the tag match he and Bryan Keith will be in this Saturday. He runs down The Outrunners before ensuring he will get revenge on Collision.

Jay White vs. Wheeler Yuta

We cut to ringside as Jay White comes down the ramp for our next match, with Wheeler Yuta coming through the crowd to enter the ring, only for Jay to scare him off with a Blade Runner attempt before this match finally gets underway. Jay charges at him again, only for Wheeler to escape to the outside once again.

They eventually lock up inside the ring, with the Switchblade taking Yuta to the mat to stomp away at him. Wheeler gets away to the corner, but is caught by White who lays in a hard chop. Yuta turns it around, sending Jay to the ropes for a back body drop on the rebound. Jay is quick to go back on the attack, until Yuta rolls out of the ring for an escape.

White goes on the pursuit, laying into Wheeler before Yuta responds with a dropkick to the knee of the Switchblade. He breaks the ref’s count before going back after the leg, sending it into the ring steps for added damage before sending the Switchblade back into the ring. Fisherman suplex by Yuta, but it’s only good for a near fall.

Yuta goes back to work on the leg, twisting it around with a spinning toe hold before stomping on it and culminating in a dragon screw leg whip. Jay tries to get to his feet but is sent to the outside, where Wheeler slams his leg against the barricade. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, Yuta is still firmly in control as he sends Jay to the corner, setting him up on the turnbuckle, but White fights him off, sending him back to the mat. Jay drops down to hit a dragon screw on Yuta, favoring his own leg as Wheeler heads to the corner. Jay intercepts him, only to be fended off for a moment. Jay once again sets him up on the turnbuckle, this time connecting with a super-plex for a near fall.

White goes back on the attack, until Yuta catches him with a crucifix pin, but the Switchblade counters to trade off near falls. Yuta is quick to his feet, keeping Jay grounded with a single leg crab before White reaches the ropes to force a break. Yuta back up as he takes the Switchblade down, but it’s only good for a two count before Wheeler goes for hammer and elbow strikes.

White fights back with a snap-mare to create some space. Jay gets to his feet but is quickly rolled up by Yuta for a near fall, before Wheeler takes him down with a German suplex for another. Yuta goes up top but White rolls away, only for Wheeler to head to the corner for a Busaiku Knee, countered into a Blade Runner for the win for White.

Winner: Jay White

Mid-South Street Fight Announced For AEW Collision

Once the match wraps up, we see Jay hits another Blade Runner on Yuta. The crowd chants for one more until Mox and Shafir come rushing down. White teases them with hitting the Blade Runner on Wheeler, but is blindsided by Claudio! Death Riders go on the attack.

Out of nowhere, Cope’s music hits, with Rated FTR clearing the ring of the Riders before Dax gets a mic. He talks about how the Death Riders have operated. He then challenges them to a Mid-South Street Fight. It appears set for this week's AEW Collision.

Mariah May Responds To Return Of "Timeless" Toni Storm

We head to another commercial break. When we return, we take a look back at Saturday's AEW Collision, where “Timeless” Toni Storm made her presence known after Mariah May attacked her in the ring. Storm challenges May for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Grand Slam Australia,.

As we head back to the entrance area, where it's time to hear from the champion herself. May starts shouting at Renee Paquette, running her off before addressing Toni’s remarks. She brings up destroying the Timeless one to win the championship, and how the result will be the same when they face off in Australia. Look now and never forget, for this is your AEW Women’s World Champion.

TBS Championship

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki

It's main event time!

But first, for the first time in a while, we get a look at The Gunns as they look ahead to the next chapter of their career. A vignette airs hyping their upcoming return to the scene in AEW.

Matches are then announced for this week's AEW Collision, which airs on February 1 but is being taped tonight. Among bouts scheduled is a 3-Way match for the TNT Championship, as Daniel Garcia defends against Kyle O’Reilly and Lee Moriarty. We then take a look at how we got to the match, with issues between STP, Undisputed Kingdom, and the pairing of Garcia and Daddy Magic.

A quick Hurt Syndicate package airs after that, and then we head to a quick pre-match commercial break before the TBS Championship tilt with Mercedes Mone defending against Yuka Sakazaki takes place as the headline bout for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

When we return, we see highlights of Cage vs. Ospreay and Jarrett vs. Castagnoli from earlier tonight. The AEW Grand Slam: Australia card is hyped by the commentators, and then Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie are shown backstage. They tell Harley Cameron she belongs to The Vendetta. "Saturday, we're coming to collect."

Inside the arena, the annoying theme for Mercedes Mone hits and out comes "The CEO" doing her even more annoying little bouncy dance with an obnoxious amount of gold strapped around her body, something, unlike everything else I just listed, that I can't find something negative to say about.

Out next comes the woman who earned the right for this title tilt with a win in a high stakes four-way bout on this past Saturday's AEW Collision, Yuka Sakazaki. She heads to the ring as highlights are shown of her win over Deonna Purrazzo, Queen Aminata and Serena Deeb in the aforementioned four-way number one contender bout.

The final ring introductions for the champion and challenger are out of the way after "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts' final announcements. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our final match of the evening. Sakazaki starts strong, even finding time to taunt Mone, which "The CEO" didn't like.

Sakazaki blasts Mone with a big kick and heads to the top-rope, but Mone gets out of range to avoid the high spot attempt. Mone then comes off the apron with a Meteora that flattens Sakazaki on the floor. She then does her unbelievably annoying little bouncy dance and yells out, "THAT'S RIGHT!" into the camera as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Mone get rocked with a forearm strike by the challenger. She responds with a knee strike before setting Yuka up for a powerbomb, that gets countered into a hurricanrana by Sakazaki. Yuka in the corner, and she escapes a Meteora attempt before setting up for a springboard missile dropkick after a brief slip.

Sliding lariat twice over by the challenger, but both result in just a near fall. She goes for a suplex but Mone counters, setting up for a vertical suplex. Three Amigos connect, but the challenger kicks out at two. This frustrates the champion, who steps on Yuka before heading to the corner.

Mone climbs the turnbuckle but is intercepted by Yuka for an elbow strike, before landing some mounted elbows on Mercedes. She hoists the champ up for a super-plex that sends Mone crashing onto the mat, but the cover only yields a two count before the champ kicks out. Mone sets up the Money Maker but the challenger counters out, hitting an airplane spin to drive the champ to the mat for a near fall of her own.

As the main event title tilt continues, Mone heads to the corner, where she catches Yuka by surprise before cinching in the Statement Maker, only for Yuka to roll the champ onto her shoulders for a near-fall that breaks the hold. She follows up with a crucifix pin but the champ kicks out. Seconds later, Mone takes control again, finishing Sakazaki off with her Mone Maker for the win to retain. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone