Charlotte Flair Unveils New Nickname Ahead of WWE Royal Rumble Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 29, 2025

A new piece of merch released on WWE Shop hints at a new nickname for Charlotte Flair ahead of her return at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Charlotte has confirmed her participation in the Royal Rumble match this Saturday, February 1, potentially debuting her new nickname. The shirt showcases an image of her entering a private plane in pink attire, with the words ‘TOP GIRL’ prominently featured above her eyes, suggesting a possible evolution of her character.

Although she has announced her entry, Flair has not appeared live since her injury. Instead, she has been featured in vignette segments that highlight her luxury lifestyle with elements like a private jet and champagne. She has been sidelined since December 2023 due to a torn ACL, MCL, and Meniscus sustained during a match against Asuka.


