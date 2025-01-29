Why Wyatt Sicks Have Been Missing From WWE

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A report reveals the true reason behind the Wyatt Sicks' absence from WWE TV over the past weeks. The Wyatts, consisting of Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, and Dexter Lumis, were recently transferred from Raw to SmackDown.

Before their transfer, they hadn't appeared for several weeks. They were set to be featured on the January 13 episode of Raw, where Alexa Bliss was also supposed to make a return. However, Bliss’ return was canceled due to ongoing contract disputes with WWE, resulting in the Wyatts not being showcased either.

According to Fightful Select, their lack of appearances on SmackDown is attributed to an 'injury-related reason.' Specific details about any injuries remain unclear. During this time away, the group has still been referenced on TV, particularly in a storyline involving The Miz, who is seeking new allies after being moved to SmackDown due to threats from the Wyatts.