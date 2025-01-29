Jeff Jarrett Compares AEW Dynamite Match to NFL Playoff Game

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jeff Jarrett is eager for his upcoming match on the January 29th episode of AEW Dynamite, where he will face Claudio Castagnoli. A victory will secure Jarrett a shot at the AEW World Championship, a significant opportunity for the seasoned wrestler.

On 97.7 ESPN The Zone, Jarrett likened his situation to the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, saying, "This past weekend, if [Patrick] Mahomes doesn’t beat the Bills, he doesn’t get his shot at a threepeat. So I kind of look at it that way. I have to win the match [against Castagnoli] to even get an opportunity to win the world title, so I’m laser-focused. I’ve got consecutive days of great workouts in. I feel like, as far as physical conditioning, my cardio, I’m in as good shape as I’ve ever been. Some people might call me crazy, but I’m certainly wiser than I’ve ever been. So I’ve got a strategy that I’m gonna be putting in place, and we’ll see how that works out. He’s got his Death Riders, but I got my crew as well. So we’ll see how it all plays out. But I am fired up. I like to say I’ve got the homecourt advantage in more ways than one," Jarrett said.