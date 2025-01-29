Nikki Garcia Misses Being Nikki Bella, Wants Brie Bella for One Last WWE Run

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Nikki Garcia, formerly known as Nikki Bella, hints at a return to WWE and expresses a desire for Brie Bella to join her for one final run. The Bella Twins last wrestled at the WWE Royal Rumble 2022, participating in the Women's Royal Rumble.

Speaking with Daniel Trainor for Us Weekly, Nikki reflected on her time away from the ring, stating, “I’ve missed it for quite a few years. I miss being Nikki Bella. I miss being around that family. I definitely miss being in that ring.”

Nikki recounted her recent experience at a WWE event, noting the overwhelming energy and support from fans. She expressed her deep connection to WWE, saying, “I started at 22. That’s all I ever knew… the environment there is so incredible.”

The former champion believes she still has much to offer the wrestling world, adding, “I feel like I’ve still got it, so we’ll see.” She also mentioned the possibility of Brie returning, stating, “Brie has that fire in her, too. She has that last run. I feel like it wouldn’t take a lot to get her to come back with me.” Nikki is eager to embark on a new chapter in her life.