WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE Backstage Response to Omos’ Successful Stint in Japan

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 29, 2025

WWE Backstage Response to Omos’ Successful Stint in Japan

WWE’s backstage reaction to Omos has been positive following his undefeated run in Japan. In January, Omos competed in Pro Wrestling NOAH, where he and Jack Morris captured the GHC Tag Team Championship before being recalled to WWE.

A report from Fightful Select indicates that “Omos impressed those in WWE with his run in NOAH and his willingness to go to Japan.” He will be at the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis, Indiana, although it’s uncertain if he will participate in the match. The possibility “has been discussed,” according to reports.

Omos went undefeated in seven matches during his time in Japan and even retained the GHC Tag Team titles against Daga before announcing his WWE return. He relinquished the championship, promising fans that he will return to NOAH someday. The organization has declared the championship vacant after Omos transferred his title to Daga.


Tags: #wwe #omos #pro wrestling noah #noah

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π