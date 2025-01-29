WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA Star Jake Something Sidelined Due to Injury, Title Vacated

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 29, 2025

TNA wrestler Jake Something has been forced to step away from in-ring competition after sustaining an undisclosed injury.

On Tuesday, Something shared an update with fans, revealing that he is injured and will "go away for a while to heal up." He also indicated that surgery might be required for his recovery.

Before his injury, Something competed at TNA's recent television tapings in San Antonio, wrestling on both nights. He was originally scheduled to defend the DPW World Championship against Calvin Tankman in a Last Man Standing match at Deadlock Pro Wrestling’s event on January 26.

“Thank you for all the love and support, especially to @deadlockpro for all their help,” Something wrote. “Please support that company, truly the best.”

Additionally, Something was set to defend Wrestling Revolver’s Remix Championship against Crash Jaxon this Friday in Indianapolis. However, Wrestling Revolver has since announced that due to his injury, the title has been vacated, and a new champion will be crowned at their upcoming show. The promotion extended well wishes for his recovery as do we.


