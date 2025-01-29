Chad Gable Becomes Number One Contender for WWE Speed Championship

Gable is now set to challenge Dragon Lee for the WWE Speed Championship on a special edition of Speed airing on X (formerly Twitter) at noon Eastern this Saturday, February 1, coinciding with the day of the Royal Rumble. The match is expected to be taped either before or after SmackDown this Friday.

This will mark Dragon Lee's first title defense since winning the Speed Championship from Andrade in November. Lee has been absent from WWE programming in recent weeks as he and his wife, Lupita, prepared for the arrival of their new daughter, who was born on January 23.