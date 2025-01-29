WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Chad Gable Becomes Number One Contender for WWE Speed Championship
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 29, 2025
Chad Gable has emerged as the new number one contender for the WWE Speed Championship. In a first-time-ever matchup on WWE Speed, Gable faced Chris Sabin in the finals of a number one contender's tournament. With just 19 seconds remaining in the three-minute time limit, Gable executed a Chaos Theory German suplex to secure the victory.
Gable is now set to challenge Dragon Lee for the WWE Speed Championship on a special edition of Speed airing on X (formerly Twitter) at noon Eastern this Saturday, February 1, coinciding with the day of the Royal Rumble. The match is expected to be taped either before or after SmackDown this Friday.
This will mark Dragon Lee's first title defense since winning the Speed Championship from Andrade in November. Lee has been absent from WWE programming in recent weeks as he and his wife, Lupita, prepared for the arrival of their new daughter, who was born on January 23.