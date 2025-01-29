Jordynne Grace Sets the Record Straight on WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Rumors

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jordynne Grace aims to dispel rumors about her potential appearance in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match. According to Fightful Select, Grace has signed a multi-year contract with WWE following her final TNA Wrestling match at Genesis, where she lost to Tessa Blanchard. Grace has been on WWE's radar since her surprise entry in last year's Royal Rumble and subsequent appearances on NXT television.

Today, Grace tweeted that she will be in Austin, Texas, this weekend to celebrate her mother's 50th birthday, sharing a picture of her flight information. While this isn't a direct denial, it suggests she won't be in Indianapolis for the Royal Rumble event. PWInsider.com reported that she would be in town for the event but did not state she would participate in the match.