Roman Reigns on Sami Zayn’s Bloodline Journey: “I Take Full Responsibility”

Roman Reigns recently opened up about Sami Zayn’s involvement in The Bloodline during an interview with CBS Sports, revealing that he takes full responsibility for bringing Zayn into the storyline. The unexpected alliance between Zayn and The Bloodline began in 2022, leading to a dramatic turn of events when Zayn betrayed Reigns in 2023. However, their paths intertwined once more in 2024 when they reunited, proving that their on-screen chemistry remains undeniable.

Reflecting on Zayn’s initial addition to the faction, Reigns detailed what made him see the former Intercontinental Champion as a valuable asset to their dominant storyline.

Reigns stated:

*"I will take full responsibility for Sami. He was doing whatever he was doing with Jackass and all of them. I just admired the work because it’s not easy to do what we do when you’re across from a veteran professional, someone who has been in the ring for a long time. To have to do it with people who don’t necessarily know what they’re doing, and a bunch of them, the whole Jackass crew, and the way he made that work, I saw something completely different than what we were doing. We were extremely successful; we were all champions at the time, but to me, I was like, ‘That’s a personality that I can really bounce off and show a few different layers of what I have and my personality, and I think I can elevate him.’

This is a veteran performer, a journeyman who has been around for a long time. I knew that he had, not only the talent, but the experience to be able to work in the main event. I was right. He proved to be a great asset for The Bloodline. He helped us, but we helped him greatly. That’s how it works. That’s a true partnership right there, where everybody benefits.

That’s why you see him come back in this reunion. We could have maybe done it a different way, but Sami is such a special performer and such a pain in the ass to deal with sometimes, but that’s because he cares. God bless the Wiseman for having to deal with him all the time. Honestly, it’s on me, because I saw it, I knew it, I felt it, and I knew once you put me and him backstage together, it was going to be gold. It ended up taking a lot longer to get to that point, but once we did, I believe we were in Montreal, and when he finally got in the locker room with me, it was magic. One and done, it was probably live. We just knew from there that chemistry was going to be great. The proof is in the pudding.”*

Zayn’s integration into The Bloodline became one of WWE’s most compelling storylines, with fans rallying behind his eventual split from the faction. Despite their on-screen tension and his eventual departure, the undeniable connection between Reigns and Zayn brought a fresh dynamic to WWE programming. With their 2024 reunion, it remains to be seen where this renewed alliance will lead and how it will impact the ever-evolving Bloodline saga.