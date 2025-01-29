Chris Jericho Dismisses WWE Hall of Fame, Says He "Doesn’t Really Care"

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Chris Jericho has never been one to mince words, and his stance on a potential WWE Hall of Fame induction is no exception. In a recent interview with The Toronto Sun, the current AEW star and reigning ROH World Champion made it clear that he has little interest in receiving the prestigious honor, dismissing its significance in his eyes.

Jericho, whose career spans more than three decades across multiple major promotions, expressed his indifference toward the Hall of Fame, even entertaining the idea of rejecting an induction if it were ever offered.

“I’m not one of those guys who cares about the Hall of Fame because I don’t think it’s really real anyway," Jericho stated. "In some ways, it’s like, ‘Eh, whatever.’ In other ways, I want to pull a Sex Pistols and just refuse to show up. Send a letter saying, ‘Do not mention my name,’ like Axl Rose did. What a great wrestling thing to do. It doesn’t matter to me, it really doesn’t. It’s great that guys go in there and I’m glad they get a chance to, but I’m already a Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is up here [points to head]. It’s more for the fans.”

Jericho also acknowledged the unpredictable nature of wrestling audiences, speculating that if he were ever inducted, he might not receive the warmest reception from WWE fans.

“At this point in time, I could get put in the Hall of Fame and maybe get booed out of the building. We’ll see what happens," he added. "For right here, right now, I’m enjoying what I’m still doing and I definitely wouldn’t go in the Hall of Fame if I’m still actively performing in the ring. We’ll see where it goes. For right now, I feel good, I’m doing great work, and when I feel it’s time to hang up the boots, I will do so. Until then, I’m enjoying being part of the business, as I always have for the last 34 years.”