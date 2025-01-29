Asuka Fires Back at WrestleMania Critics: "I’m Sick of It!"

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Asuka, approaching her tenth anniversary with WWE, has voiced her frustration over the ongoing criticism of her WrestleMania performances. The discussion reignited after a fan urged her to secure at least one WrestleMania victory. Addressing the constant scrutiny, Asuka expressed her exhaustion over fans fixating on what she has not accomplished rather than acknowledging her numerous achievements.

"Every time I achieve a victory or set a record, people desperately search for what I haven’t obtained yet and say, 'You still don’t have this.' That system is endless, and I’m sick of it," Asuka stated.

She questioned the significance of a WrestleMania win in comparison to her accolades, which include winning the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble in 2018. Throughout her WWE career, Asuka has held multiple championships, including two reigns as WWE Women’s Champion and four as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. Despite currently being sidelined due to a knee injury, discussions regarding her return are underway.

A new report has provided an update on Asuka’s status after several months out of action.

Asuka last competed at WWE Backlash: France in May, where she and Kairi Sane lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. She subsequently underwent knee surgery and has remained out of action since.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, WWE’s creative team has been discussing potential plans for Asuka’s return. At one point, a tag team match was reportedly pitched but was ultimately scrapped.

The report also indicates that there is no confirmed timeline for Asuka’s return. Furthermore, it remains unclear whether she has resumed training at the WWE Performance Center. Sapp emphasized that, as of now, there is no indication that Asuka will be competing in the upcoming Royal Rumble match.

WrestlingNewsSource.com will provide further updates as they become available.