Mysterious Tease Interrupts WWE NXT Broadcast Ahead of Vengeance Day

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 29, 2025

The January 28th episode of WWE NXT concluded with a cryptic teaser hinting at a surprise for NXT Vengeance Day.

During the main event of Tuesday’s show, Bianca Belair and Naomi successfully defended their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. However, the broadcast was briefly interrupted by what seemed to be a test card displaying the words "WWE Transmission." Moments later, the text shifted to reveal "NXT Vengeance Day," sparking speculation about an unexpected twist at the upcoming premium live event.

While the teaser offered no further details, it has fueled fan theories about a potential surprise at NXT Vengeance Day, which is set to take place on February 4, 2024.


