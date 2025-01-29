Jay White vs. Wheeler Yuta Official for Tonight's AEW Dynamite, Updated Card

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
AEW continues to build anticipation for the January 29th episode of AEW Dynamite, with another major match added to the lineup.
AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed that Jay White will go one-on-one with Wheeler Yuta on Wednesday night. The two have been embroiled in a heated rivalry in recent weeks, with White targeting AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and clashing with Yuta and The Death Riders.
With tensions running high, their showdown is set to be a must-see match as Dynamite heads to Huntsville, Alabama.
