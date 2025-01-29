WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Jay White vs. Wheeler Yuta Official for Tonight's AEW Dynamite, Updated Card

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 29, 2025

Jay White vs. Wheeler Yuta Official for Tonight's AEW Dynamite, Updated Card

AEW continues to build anticipation for the January 29th episode of AEW Dynamite, with another major match added to the lineup.

AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed that Jay White will go one-on-one with Wheeler Yuta on Wednesday night. The two have been embroiled in a heated rivalry in recent weeks, with White targeting AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and clashing with Yuta and The Death Riders.

With tensions running high, their showdown is set to be a must-see match as Dynamite heads to Huntsville, Alabama.

Updated Card for AEW Dynamite (January 29):

  • Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli (Jarrett earns a World Title shot with a win)
  • Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage
  • AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki
  • MJF to speak
  • Wheeler Yuta vs. Jay White


Tags: #aew #dynamite #jay white #wheeler yuta

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π