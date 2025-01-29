WWE's Ambitious Plans for Penta Ahead of WrestleMania 41

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

With WrestleMania 41 set for April 2025, WWE is gearing up for big things for Penta, starting with the Royal Rumble. Penta, a former AEW star, has two wins under his belt and recently faced WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker backstage during an episode of Raw on January 27.

Both Penta and Breakker are slated to participate in the Men’s Royal Rumble match on February 1, suggesting a potential showdown, though not directly in singles action. According to Dr. Chris Featherstone from Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE's plans for Penta will extend to WrestleMania 41 on April 19, 2025.

The excitement begins at the Royal Rumble, where an impressive performance is highly anticipated for the former AEW World Tag Team Champion. Penta debuted in WWE on January 13, securing a win against Chad Gable, followed by a victory over Pete Dunne. Recent footage shows Triple H guiding Penta through his entrance, signaling a strong start in WWE. Following Penta's debut, reports indicate that several AEW talents are now more open to considering a move to WWE.