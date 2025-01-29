WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE's Ambitious Plans for Penta Ahead of WrestleMania 41

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 29, 2025

WWE's Ambitious Plans for Penta Ahead of WrestleMania 41

With WrestleMania 41 set for April 2025, WWE is gearing up for big things for Penta, starting with the Royal Rumble. Penta, a former AEW star, has two wins under his belt and recently faced WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker backstage during an episode of Raw on January 27.

Both Penta and Breakker are slated to participate in the Men’s Royal Rumble match on February 1, suggesting a potential showdown, though not directly in singles action. According to Dr. Chris Featherstone from Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE's plans for Penta will extend to WrestleMania 41 on April 19, 2025.

The excitement begins at the Royal Rumble, where an impressive performance is highly anticipated for the former AEW World Tag Team Champion. Penta debuted in WWE on January 13, securing a win against Chad Gable, followed by a victory over Pete Dunne. Recent footage shows Triple H guiding Penta through his entrance, signaling a strong start in WWE. Following Penta's debut, reports indicate that several AEW talents are now more open to considering a move to WWE.

Kurt Angle Reflects on Missed Royal Rumble Win and Career Regrets

WWE legend Kurt Angle recently opened up about pivotal moments in his career during an exclusive interview with Great Offshore Sportsbooks. [...]

— Ben Kerin Jan 27, 2025 04:58PM

Source: x.com
Tags: #wwe #penta #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π