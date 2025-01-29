WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Chris Jericho Comments on Britt Baker’s AEW Future Amid Speculation

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 29, 2025

Chris Jericho Comments on Britt Baker’s AEW Future Amid Speculation

AEW star Britt Baker’s future with the company has been a topic of speculation, with reports suggesting she “might be done” due to multiple issues. However, it was later stated that her contract “goes for quite a while,” leaving the door open for her return.

During an interview with The Takedown on Sports Illustrated, Chris Jericho addressed the rumors, saying:

“You would have to ask Britt that. I haven’t really heard either way, but I know she’s obviously a very valuable part of the company. She’s one of the OGs, probably one of our first homegrown stars, and I think she does a great job whenever she’s in the ring. So, I don’t see her leaving or going anywhere, and I’m looking forward to having her come back on the show because she has a great character and a great presence and, once again, a great fan base within AEW and within the wrestling world.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #chris jericho #britt baker

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π