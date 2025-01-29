Chris Jericho Comments on Britt Baker’s AEW Future Amid Speculation

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW star Britt Baker’s future with the company has been a topic of speculation, with reports suggesting she “might be done” due to multiple issues. However, it was later stated that her contract “goes for quite a while,” leaving the door open for her return.

During an interview with The Takedown on Sports Illustrated, Chris Jericho addressed the rumors, saying:

“You would have to ask Britt that. I haven’t really heard either way, but I know she’s obviously a very valuable part of the company. She’s one of the OGs, probably one of our first homegrown stars, and I think she does a great job whenever she’s in the ring. So, I don’t see her leaving or going anywhere, and I’m looking forward to having her come back on the show because she has a great character and a great presence and, once again, a great fan base within AEW and within the wrestling world.”