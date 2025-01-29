What Time Does AEW Grand Slam Australia Air? TNT Confirms Broadcast Plans

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW Grand Slam Australia's domestic TV broadcast details have finally been clarified, thanks to the latest TNT schedule.

The show, set for Saturday, February 15th, will air as a two-hour episode of AEW Collision at 10:30 PM Eastern on TNT, following NBA All-Star Weekend coverage. While it is expected to stream simultaneously on Max, this has not been officially confirmed.

AEW previously caused confusion by displaying an incorrect graphic during Dynamite two weeks ago, stating the event would air at 8 PM Eastern. However, no official start time had been publicly announced until now, aside from the indication that it would be available on TNT and Max.

The event will take place in Brisbane, Australia, marking AEW’s debut in the country. Initially planned for Suncorp Stadium, the venue was later changed to the indoor Brisbane Entertainment Centre, likely due to lower-than-expected ticket sales.

As of now, only two matches have been confirmed for the event.