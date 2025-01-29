WWE Reportedly Planning NXT TV Event at Madison Square Garden

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE is reportedly planning to bring its NXT brand to New York City for a televised event this year. According to PWInsider.com, the company is targeting Tuesday, March 11, for a show at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. This event would take place the night after Monday Night Raw is held at the main MSG arena.

The Theater, formerly known as The Felt Forum, has a rich wrestling history. In the past, it hosted WWF house shows that were broadcast via closed circuit when Madison Square Garden sold out. Over the years, the venue has also staged WCW house shows, a GLOW event in the 1980s, two Lucha Libre AAA shows, and an NXT house show in 2016.

If confirmed, this would mark the first-ever WWE television broadcast from The Theater at MSG. Additionally, there have been discussions about NXT taping events in Nashville. However, WWE has not yet made any official announcements regarding these plans.