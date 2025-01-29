Rumor Killer: WWE Royal Rumble Not Expanding to 40 Participants

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE is just days away from presenting the highly anticipated Royal Rumble premium live event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. As one of the most significant stops on the Road to WrestleMania 41, the event has fueled speculation, particularly regarding surprise returns and potential format changes.

One of the biggest rumors swirling ahead of the event suggests that WWE will expand the Royal Rumble matches to 40 participants. However, that speculation has been firmly shut down. According to Fightful Select, there was some internal chatter among talent about a 40-person Royal Rumble, but this is not the plan and has never been seriously discussed or considered.

As for the official match card, WWE has yet to confirm the main event, but it is widely expected to be the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Other major bouts set for the event include:

⚡Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match

⚡Women’s Royal Rumble Match

⚡WWE Tag Team Champions DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) in a Two Out Of Three Falls Match