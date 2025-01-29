Rumors Suggest Hall of Famer Might Appear at 2025 Royal Rumble

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble PLE is set for February 1st at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. As the event approaches, speculation about surprise entrants is rising. During Sportskeeda.com’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes shared insights regarding WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus potentially appearing at the event…
“I know it’s been discussed. I know she will be in Indianapolis. I know WWE is bringing her in. I don’t know specifically if it is for a Rumble appearance, but I know it’s been discussed. There’s only so many women’s legends they can call on, especially those that can still do it, and she’s one of them. So if she’s willing and they’re willing, I’d say better than a good shot she’s there.”
