Multiple Title Matches Set for WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
During this week's episode of NXT in Atlanta, several high-stakes championship matches were confirmed for the upcoming Vengeance Day premium live event on February 15 in Washington, D.C.
Triple Threat Showdowns Announced
Three major title matches will take center stage:
The night's developments set the stage for these matchups, with tensions running high across multiple segments.
Tuesday’s opening match saw Giulia and Bayley team up to defeat Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade in tag team action. Afterward, NXT General Manager Ava officially announced the Triple Threat title match. While Perez was pleased, Jade was noticeably frustrated, later demanding a conversation with Ava.
During The Grayson Waller Effect, Oba Femi grew impatient with Waller and Theory’s antics and issued a challenge for either of them to step up. However, Ava quickly reminded him that he does not make the matches.
As the tension escalated, Trick Williams, watching from backstage, stormed the ring and sent both Waller and Theory flying. But just before his scheduled match with Wes Lee, Williams was blindsided by Femi, who took him down. Though Williams fought through the attack, his frustration boiled over, leading to a disqualification when he shoved the referee.
Later, Femi confronted Ava about his challenger, prompting her to confirm that he would defend his championship against both Waller and Theory in a Triple Threat match.
Elsewhere on the show, Fallon Henley successfully defended her NXT Women’s North American Championship against Shotzi. As she celebrated on the ramp, Stephanie Vaquer emerged for an intense staredown. Shortly after, their title match was made official.
With just over two weeks until Vengeance Day, tensions are running high as NXT’s top stars prepare for a night filled with championship implications.