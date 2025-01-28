Multiple Title Matches Set for WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During this week's episode of NXT in Atlanta, several high-stakes championship matches were confirmed for the upcoming Vengeance Day premium live event on February 15 in Washington, D.C.

Triple Threat Showdowns Announced

Three major title matches will take center stage:

NXT Champion Oba Femi will put his title on the line against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat match.

NXT Women’s Champion Giulia will defend against Roxanne Perez and Bayley in another three-way battle.

NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley will face a challenge from Stephanie Vaquer.

The night's developments set the stage for these matchups, with tensions running high across multiple segments.

Giulia and Bayley Gain Momentum, But Cora Jade Reacts

Tuesday’s opening match saw Giulia and Bayley team up to defeat Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade in tag team action. Afterward, NXT General Manager Ava officially announced the Triple Threat title match. While Perez was pleased, Jade was noticeably frustrated, later demanding a conversation with Ava.

Femi’s Challenge Leads to Chaos

During The Grayson Waller Effect, Oba Femi grew impatient with Waller and Theory’s antics and issued a challenge for either of them to step up. However, Ava quickly reminded him that he does not make the matches.

As the tension escalated, Trick Williams, watching from backstage, stormed the ring and sent both Waller and Theory flying. But just before his scheduled match with Wes Lee, Williams was blindsided by Femi, who took him down. Though Williams fought through the attack, his frustration boiled over, leading to a disqualification when he shoved the referee.

Later, Femi confronted Ava about his challenger, prompting her to confirm that he would defend his championship against both Waller and Theory in a Triple Threat match.

Henley Retains, Vaquer Steps Up

Elsewhere on the show, Fallon Henley successfully defended her NXT Women’s North American Championship against Shotzi. As she celebrated on the ramp, Stephanie Vaquer emerged for an intense staredown. Shortly after, their title match was made official.

NXT Vengeance Day 2025 - Confirmed Matches

NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Grayson Waller vs. Austin Theory

Oba Femi (c) vs. Grayson Waller vs. Austin Theory NXT Women’s Championship: Giulia (c) vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez

Giulia (c) vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez NXT Women’s North American Championship: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer

With just over two weeks until Vengeance Day, tensions are running high as NXT’s top stars prepare for a night filled with championship implications.