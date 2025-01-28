WWE NXT Results - January 28th, 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tonight on NXT, Fallon Henley puts her NXT North American Championship on the line against Shotzi, Trick Williams battles Wes Lee, Giulia and Bayley take on Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, Oba Femi appears on The Grayson Waller Effect, Bianca Belair and Naomi defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend and more!

Match 1: Giulia & Bayley -vs- Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

At the bell the four women go at and Bayley and Giulia send Jade and Perez out of the ring. Giulia and Perez start the match and we get a roll up off right at the beginning and some more pinning combos between the women. Perez uses Giulia's hair to get leverage but it's Giulia who gets Perez down and covers for two. Bayley is tagged in and Perez slaps her and tags in Jade. Bayley and Jade trade slaps and Bayley pounds on Jade in the corner, then hits a snapmared and some elbows and covers Jade for a two count. Perez tags herself in and Perez comes in and punches out Bayley. Bayley knees Perez in the corner and then attacks Jade. Giulia comes in and they both suplex Jade and Perez. Perez is covered for a quick one count. Giulia is tagged in and Perez is able to get some punches on Giulia and jumps out on both Bayley and Giulia. Jade swantons out on to Giulia and Bayley as well and we get a commercial break.

Back from commercial break, Perez kicks Bayley who has Jade on the mat flattening Bayley. Jade starts with kicks to Bayley and elbows Bayley on her back. Bayley DDT's Jade on the ropes and gets on the top rope until Perez stops Bayley. Jade knocks Bayley down and she beats on Bayley with Perez as Giulia argues with the ref. Perez is tagged in and she chokes Bayley on the ropes. Bayley is assaulted in the turnbuckles and Bayley catches Perez and suplexes her. Perez clobbers Bayley's back and tags in Jade. Jade elbows Bayley and Perez hits a moonsault and Jade covers Bayley for a two count. Jade slaps a submission hold on Bayley and Bayley fights and punches out of the hold but is slammed into the ropes. Jade smacks Giulia who is on the apron and walks into a Bayley to Belly by Bayley and both women are laid out. Giulia and Perez are tagged in. Giulia punches Perez down to the mat and hits a cradle suplex and comes off the middle rope with a missile drop kick and covers Perez for a near fall. Jade is tagged in and she accidentally hits Perez and Giulia rolls her up for two. Bayley comes in and fights with Perez and in the ring Jade gets headbutted and Bayley is tagged in and she hits the elbow off the top turnbuckle for the win.

Winners: Giulia & Bayley

A video package for Eddy Thorpe plays.

We come back from commercial and Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are in the ring for The Grayson Waller Effect. Waller invites out Oba Femi who makes his way out. Waller gives Femi props for his little dance to the ring and rattles off Femi's accolades. Femi says the title is exactly where it needs to be. Theory says Femi has taken over NXT which reminds Theory of him. He says Femi is seen as a main eventer on the main roster but he and Waller don't see that at all. Femi asks if that's why he's here so they can tell him he has no potential. Femi says neither Waller or Theory were ever NXT champs. Waller says he wants to see if Femi's hype is real and says that Femi wishes he was on the main roster doing what A-Town Down Under is doing. Theory says he did more in the WWE before Femi signed with WWE than Femi has done since he has been on NXT. Theory tells Femi that they've travelled around the world creating unforgettable moments. Femi says they have big mouths - he asks them if they think he got here by running his mouth - Femi says he's building a dynasty. Femi challenges one of them to match at Vengeance Day. Ava comes out to remind Femi that he can't make matches around here and that she does. Trick Williams interrupts Ava and gets in the ring and gets face to face with Femi. Theory goes to attack Femi and Williams but Williams takes out Theory and Waller. Femi hits Williams with a powerbomb and we get a commercial break.

Sarah Schreiber catches up with Izzy Dame and asks her about what's going on with her and Tony D'Angelo. Dame says they have a common enemy and that's all. Ridge Holland comes up and calls Dame a liar and gets in her face. Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo comes to Dame's rescue and tells Holland to not talk to women that way and officials break them up.

We see Trick Williams being checked on by officials.

Match 2: Trick Williams -vs Wes Lee w/Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

The bell rings and Lee smokes Williams with a drop kick into the turnbuckles. Lee kicks and smacks Williams around and Williams comes back with punches on Lee in the corner. Lee gets Williams on the mat and kicks him in the back and covers for a one count. Lee hits Williams on the ropes and tries for a high cross body but Williams catches him. Lee punches Williams' kidneys and splashes him and covers for a two count. Williams gets momentum and slaps Lee over the ropes outside the ring. Lee hits a meteora on Williams onto the announce table.

Back to the action, Lee has Williams in a half crab and Williams kicks his way out of the hold. Williams knocks Lee down with an uppercut and takes his head off with a clothesline. Lee is thrown around the ring and tries for the Trick Shot but Dupont and Igwe interfere and Williams takes them out and throws Lee out of the ring onto them. Williams flies out of the ring and takes out Lee and send Lee back in the ring and starts pummeling him in the corner. Williams throws the ref out of the way and gets disqualified.

Winner by DQ: Wes Lee

Williams slams a chair around in the ring after the match.

Ava watches the action backstage. Oba Femi comes and Ava tells Femi to stop trying to make matches and tells him he's facing Theory and Waller in a triple threat at Vengeance Day.

Ava storms into the men's locker room and asks Trick Williams what his problem is. Williams is annoyed that Waller and Theory get Femi at Vengeance Day. Ava puts him in a match against Waller and Theory next week where he has to team with Oba Femi.

Match 3 - NXT Women's North American Championship Match: Fallon Henley w/Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx) -vs- Shotzi w/Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

Henley talks smack to Shotzi when the bell rings and Shotzi pushes Henley down to the mat. Henley flies across the ring with a hurricanrana by Shotzi. Henley gets Shotzi down off the ropes and gets on the top rope. Shotzi punches her and hits a top rope hurricanrana on Henley. Shotzi gets on the top rope and hits a cross body to the outside on Henley, Nyx and Jayne after Henley was pulled out of the ring. All hell breaks looks outside as Dolin, Paxley, Nyx and Jayne battle outside and head backstage fighting. Henley smokes Shotzi's knee against the ring post and we get a commercial break.

Back to the action, Henley pounds away on Shotzi in the corner. Shotzi snapmares Henley and kicks her and delivers a facebuster to Henley. Shotzi hits an exploder to Henley in the corner and then splashes on Henley in the corner. Out on the apron, Shotzi is sent into the ring post and Henley slams Shotzi into the announce table. Henley hits a facebuster in the ring and covers Shotzi for a near fall. Shotzi rolls up Henley and almost gets the win. Shotzi connects with an uppercut and hits a Sliced Bread in the corner and covers for a two count. Shotzi gets on the top rope and Henley stops her and joins her on the top rope. Henley is pushed off the ropes and Shotzi hits a Senton and covers for a near fall. Henley kicks Shotzi and gets rolled up for a two count. Shotzi punches and kicks Henley and gets caught up on the ropes and Henley stomps on her. Henley tosses Shotzi across the ring and hits the HoeDown for the win.

Winner and STILL NXT Women's North American Champion: Fallon Henley

As Henley is celebrating Stephanie Vaquer comes out and Henley and Vaquer stare each other down.

Backstage Kelani Jordan and Karmen Petrovic are backstage and Petrovic thanks her for helping her out last week. Jordan snaps at her and says she did for her and tells her Ashante "Thee" Adonis will dump her soon.

Sarah Schreiber talks to Ava backstage and they discuss the Vengeance Day line-up. She talks about Giulia's match at Vengeance Day which will be Giulia -vs- Bayley -vs- Roxanne Perez. Cora Jade is upset because Perez said it was Jade who got pinned today and not her and Jade storms off.

Match 4: Ethan Page -vs- Cedric Alexander

Alexander punches Page before the match and attacks him with kicks and punches. Alexander chops Page and kicks him into the turnbuckles. The men trade punches in the middle of the ring and Alexander chokes out Page in the corner. Alexander chops Page in another corner and chokes him with a boot to his throat. Page is taken down with a drop kick and kicks Page on the mat. Page gets more chops and is being destroyed by Alexander who kicks and punches Page on the mat. Page is able to now finally get some offense and he attacks Alexander's injured hand. Alexander punches Page down and chokes him some more with his foot. The men fight outside the ring and Page slams Alexander in the apron and takes off Alexander's wrist guard. Alexander is thrown shoulder first into the ring post and then Page slams Alexander's injured hand into the ring post and we cut to commercial.

Back to NXT, Page now attacks Alexander's injured hand and continues to slam his hand against anything he can find in the ring. Alexander fires back with a snap suplex and plants Page. Alexander kicks and punches Page and hits a basement dropkick on Page. Page hits Alexander with a forearm and walks into a Michinoku Driver by Alexander and covers Page for a near fall. Alexander hits a brainbuster-esque suplex and covers for a two count. Alexander slaps a submission on Page who is able to use Alexander's injured hand to break the hold. The men trade punches in the center of the ring and Alexander starts kicking Page. Page kicks Alexander in the gut and hits a neckbreaker for the win.

Winner: Ethan Page

After the match, Page looks to break Alexander's hand when Je'Von Evans runs out and starts beating up Page. Evans checks on Alexander after Page leaves the ring.

Fatal Influence is backstage and Henley is annoyed Vaquer ruined her moment. Henley says Jayne will challenge Vaquer next week.

Match 5 - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Naomi(c) -vs- Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend

We get the bell, Naomi and Jackson start the match and Naomi gets Jackson on the mat first and then Jackson gets Naomi down and the women circle each other. The swap arm holds with each other and flip out of the holds. Naomi kicks down Jackson and covers for a one count. Jackson rolls up Naomi for a two count. And now the women are swapping pinning combos until Naomi hits a drop kick. Belair is tagged in and Jackson is double teamed and covered for a near fall. Legend is now tagged in and the women lock up. Legend throws Belair off of her and Belair hits a back suplex and Moonsault and covers Legend for a two count. Legend hits a backbreaker on Belair and then hits a running moonsault on Belair. Belair and Legend try suplexing each other and they both hit a double drop kick and kip up and we get a commercial.

Back from commercial, Jackson knees Naomi and covers her for a near fall. Legend is tagged in and Naomi is double teamed. Legend splashes Naomi in the middle of the ring and uses the ropes to choke her out. Legend has Naomi in headlock and Naomi punches out of it. Legend slams Naomi on to the mat and hits a clotheslines in the corner on Naomi. Naomi hits a blockbuster on Legend and we see backstage Cora Jade demanding to speak to Ava. Jackson and Belair are tagged in. Belair kicks and punches Jackson to the mat and hits a suplex on Jackson. Belair slams into Jackson in the corner and punches her in the corner. Belair takes out Legend and gorilla presses Jackson. Belair moonsaults onto Jackson and covers for a two count. Jackson is double teamed as Naomi is tagged in and all four women are in the ring. Belair tries to KOD Legend but Legend sends her outside the ring. Jackson hits a suicide dive on to Belair. Back in the ring, Jackson takes out Naomi and tags Legend in. Naomi is double teamed and covered for a near fall. Belair spears Jackson and Legend slams Belair down. Legend goes for a powerbomb on Naomi who counters it into an X-Factor. Legend takes out Belair and Naomi gets knocked down by Legend. Jackson is tagged in and Legend is sent out of the ring. Jackson rolls up Naomi and got the pin but the ref doesn't count it. Belair is tagged in and Naomi and Belair hits a double KOD on Jackson for the win.

Winners and STILL WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: Bianca Belair & Naomi

The screen turns to a no signal screen and the words are deleted and "Vengeance Day" is typed on the screen as the show goes off the air.