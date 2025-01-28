Tessa Blanchard Open to Match With Charlotte Flair

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tessa Blanchard expressed interest in facing Charlotte Flair, highlighting their family connections to The Four Horsemen. With Blanchard back in TNA and the company’s new partnership with WWE, she sees a match as possible.

In an interview on the DeLoco Podcast, she stated, "[Laughs] hey, I never say no. The Tessa Blanchard from back then, who wasn’t afraid of any man, any woman, big, small, tall, short, whatever, I don’t back down from any challenge. So hey, if you put it there, I’m gonna seize every opportunity."

Blanchard praised TNA’s talented roster as a factor in the brand's current success: "Right now, I think that with TNA being a completely different company, it’s filled with so much talent, especially with this partnership with WWE that was just announced. The possibilities are endless. There’s not just one person I want to face; there’s multiple. I’ve been watching the girls in the locker room, and everyone goes out there and kills it."

She emphasized how unpredictable the landscape is, mentioning potential crossovers: "You could see someone from TNA pop up on Monday Night Raw, or you could have someone from SmackDown pop up on a Thursday IMPACT live."

Charlotte Flair is set to return to WWE at the Royal Rumble on February 1. Blanchard also expressed her desire to wrestle current WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley.