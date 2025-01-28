WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Launches New NXT Vault YouTube Channel

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2025

A new WWE NXT vault YouTube channel has been launched after the show's transition to the CW Network and the closure of the WWE Network. NXT moved from the USA Network to its new home on CW on October 1, debuting in Chicago.

With the cancellation of the WWE Network and the show's international move to Netflix, archived content lacked a designated home. Now, WWE has officially launched the WWE NXT vault YouTube channel, where all archived content will reside.

The channel currently features several NXT shows from 2012 and 2013 along with various Takeover events.

Additionally, WWE announced an upcoming episode of NXT will be held at a venue that recently hosted an AEW Dynamite show.

 

Tags: #wwe #nxt

