Roman Reigns Reflects on Jon Moxley's Unpredictability

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Former WWE Champion Roman Reigns recently discussed the unpredictability of current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, reminiscing about their time in The Shield. After debuting at Survivor Series 2012, Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose formed an iconic faction.

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Reigns shared: “It’s been a while. I haven’t talked to him in a bit. The one thing about Mox is you can’t GPS him. You can’t be like, ‘Oh he’s right here, don’t worry’ – we had no clue where he is, but we always knew he would be there.”

He recalled moments of uncertainty, saying: “A lot of times we’d be up in the concourse, so we all get up there together and you’re wondering where he is... like, ‘Uhh, do you know where the fox is?’ The fox is gonna fox. But literally every time it was time to take a step down those stairs, he was always there.”

Reigns highlighted Moxley’s spontaneous nature: “This guy, we’d be walking through the airport, and he’d just disappear... And then out of nowhere he pops up, he’d have a bagel and a coffee and half a mouthful of a croissant or something like that. It’s been a while and he’s got a family now so I’m hoping that he’s a little more predictable for his wife and child’s sake, but yeah he was an unpredictable dude for sure.”

Roman Reigns is set to compete in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match on February 1. Meanwhile, Jon Moxley remains the AEW World Champion and leads The Death Riders stable.