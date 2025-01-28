Drew McIntyre: I Lost to Blood Loss, Not CM Punk at WWE Bad Blood

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Drew McIntyre sets the record straight about his match with CM Punk at WWE Bad Blood, where Punk emerged victorious in a Hell in a Cell match while McIntyre suffered significant blood loss.

In an interview with The Scottish Sun SPORT, McIntyre expressed his desire for revenge: “Yeah, I’ve made it clear, if he gets in my way at the Royal Rumble, I’m going to take him out. I’m not going to actively target him right now because the truth is, I was trying to take him out for the benefit of everybody. This guy’s a cancer, and he plays the part of a hero for the people so well, but the truth is, it’s just all about himself. He doesn’t care, and eventually, the truth comes out. He’s a terrible person, in it for himself, and it affects everybody around him. It affects the locker room, it affects the company. Just looking throughout history, his entire career, but I was trying to do that for everyone. My attitude is now, I’m not doing it for everybody. So when I get my chance, I’ll do it for me. I want to be the one who does him in. He’s going to get bud. When he gets in my path, he’s going to get his.”

McIntyre emphasized that he had specific goals and believes Punk's body will eventually give out. “But I have certain goals in mind right now. Inevitably, he’s going to get taken out. The funny thing is, he’s going to break again, and the people who are in the ring with him are going to take credit for it. But it’s what happened at Hell in a Cell. I beat the hell out of him. I succumbed to blood loss, I didn’t get beaten by him. I got beaten by not enough blood left in my body at that point. But I damaged him badly, and his body’s gonna collapse on him eventually. It was me that done it, but as usual, someone else will get the credit for something I did. It’s just the way things go for Drew McIntyre.”