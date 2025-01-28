Former WWE Superstar Calls for WWE Royal Rumble Comeback

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A former WWE star is urging for his return in the upcoming Royal Rumble match. With Royal Rumble 2025 happening this Saturday (February 1), rumors about surprise competitors are building.

Ex-WWE Tag Team Champion Heath Slater took to Twitter, sharing a graphic that reads ‘Put this man – Heath Slater – in the Rumble’. The caption stated:

Hit My Music!!





Heath, who has participated in several Royal Rumble events, spent over 13 years with WWE after signing in December 2006. He held multiple titles, including the WWE Tag Team, SmackDown Tag Team, and 24/7 championships, before his release in April 2020.

Since leaving, Heath has been active on the independent circuit and was with TNA Wrestling from July 2020 until October 2023. Speculation suggests a major return is anticipated for Royal Rumble 2025, details of which can be found elsewhere.