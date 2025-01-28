WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Former WWE Superstar Calls for WWE Royal Rumble Comeback

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2025

Former WWE Superstar Calls for WWE Royal Rumble Comeback

A former WWE star is urging for his return in the upcoming Royal Rumble match. With Royal Rumble 2025 happening this Saturday (February 1), rumors about surprise competitors are building.

Ex-WWE Tag Team Champion Heath Slater took to Twitter, sharing a graphic that reads ‘Put this man – Heath Slater – in the Rumble’. The caption stated:

Hit My Music!! @WWE @TripleH #RoyalRumble2025

Heath, who has participated in several Royal Rumble events, spent over 13 years with WWE after signing in December 2006. He held multiple titles, including the WWE Tag Team, SmackDown Tag Team, and 24/7 championships, before his release in April 2020.

Since leaving, Heath has been active on the independent circuit and was with TNA Wrestling from July 2020 until October 2023. Speculation suggests a major return is anticipated for Royal Rumble 2025, details of which can be found elsewhere.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HEATH XXII (@heathxxii)


Tags: #wwe #heath slater #royal rumble

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π