WWE NXT Heads to Cincinnati for Special Live Event on The CW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2025

WWE NXT to Broadcast Live from Cincinnati's Andrew J. Brady Music Center on The CW

WWE has officially announced that the February 25 episode of NXT on The CW Network will take place at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Special edition of NXT takes place Feb. 25 in Cincinnati

WWE today announced a special edition of NXT will take place Tuesday, Feb. 25, at The Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati. The episode will air live on The CW starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT via https://www.ticketmaster.com/. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting https://www.ticketmaster.com/ and using the code NXTLIVE starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT until 11:59 p.m. ET/8:59 p.m. PT.

In November 2023, WWE and The CW announced a five-year agreement to bring NXT to broadcast television for the first time in its 13-year history. NXT joins a growing roster of live sports on The CW, including ACC football and basketball games, Pac-12 football and more. The CW is also home to the Emmy®-award winning weekly studio series “Inside the NFL” and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.


