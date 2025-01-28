WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE 2K25: Release Date, Exciting New Modes, and Gameplay Innovations

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2025

WWE and 2K have officially announced WWE 2K25, unveiling comprehensive details about the upcoming game.

Following the cover art reveal featuring Roman Reigns on WWE Raw, the announcement highlights several key features:

Release Date: The Standard Edition is set to launch on March 14, 2025. Special editions, including the Deadman Edition and The Bloodline Edition, will be available earlier on March 7, 2025.

The Island: A new semi-open-world environment inspired by NBA 2K's The City, where players can interact with WWE Superstars and other players, engaging in a storyline centered around The Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns.

Expanded Roster: The game boasts the largest roster in the franchise's history, featuring over 300 current and classic wrestlers, including legends like Bret "Hitman" Hart, Chyna, Batista, The Rock, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, CM Punk, and Becky Lynch.

New Match Types: Introduction of intergender matches, allowing male and female wrestlers to compete against each other without limitations. Other new match types include Chain Wrestling, Bloodline Rules Match, and Underground Match.

Enhanced Modes: Improvements to My Faction and My Rise modes, with My Faction introducing World Tour to replace Proving Grounds, offering a less linear experience. My Rise features a storyline where stars like Kevin Owens and Bayley attempt to infiltrate NXT to take control of WWE.

For a visual preview, you can watch the official announcement trailer below:


