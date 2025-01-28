WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Tonight’s WWE NXT Preview: Fallon Henley Defends Her Title, Bayley Teams with Giulia, and a Talk Show in Atlanta

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2025

Tonight’s WWE NXT Preview: Fallon Henley Defends Her Title, Bayley Teams with Giulia, and a Talk Show in Atlanta

The January 28th episode of WWE NXT is set to deliver an action-packed night as the road to the Royal Rumble 2025 intensifies. With high-stakes matches and heated rivalries taking center stage, fans are in for an unforgettable evening.

Fallon Henley will defend her NXT Women’s North American Championship against Shotzi, who earned her opportunity by winning a No. 1 contenders match on January 14. With tensions escalating, the question remains whether Shotzi can overcome the odds and dethrone the champion.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will also be on the line as Bianca Belair and Naomi face Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson of Meta-Four. After securing their title shot by defeating Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, Legend and Jackson are looking to make their mark on the tag team division.

In another must-see clash, Bayley continues her rivalry with Roxanne Perez in a tag team match. Bayley will team up with Giulia, while Perez joins forces with Cora Jade. Both teams are determined to outshine the other in this heated contest.

The Grayson Waller Effect talk show is set to bring drama and excitement to Theory’s hometown of Atlanta. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller will host NXT Champion Oba Femi as their guest, ensuring fireworks in this anticipated segment.

Additional matches on the card include Trick Williams taking on Wes Lee, with their recent confrontation adding extra intensity to their bout. Meanwhile, Ethan Page and Cedric Alexander will face off in a rematch from their December 31 encounter, promising another thrilling showdown.

WWE NXT January 28, 2025 Lineup:

  • NXT Women’s North American Championship: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Shotzi
  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson
  • Bayley & Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade
  • Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee
  • Ethan Page vs. Cedric Alexander
  • The Grayson Waller Effect featuring Oba Femi

Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π