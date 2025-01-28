Tonight’s WWE NXT Preview: Fallon Henley Defends Her Title, Bayley Teams with Giulia, and a Talk Show in Atlanta

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The January 28th episode of WWE NXT is set to deliver an action-packed night as the road to the Royal Rumble 2025 intensifies. With high-stakes matches and heated rivalries taking center stage, fans are in for an unforgettable evening.

Fallon Henley will defend her NXT Women’s North American Championship against Shotzi, who earned her opportunity by winning a No. 1 contenders match on January 14. With tensions escalating, the question remains whether Shotzi can overcome the odds and dethrone the champion.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will also be on the line as Bianca Belair and Naomi face Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson of Meta-Four. After securing their title shot by defeating Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, Legend and Jackson are looking to make their mark on the tag team division.

In another must-see clash, Bayley continues her rivalry with Roxanne Perez in a tag team match. Bayley will team up with Giulia, while Perez joins forces with Cora Jade. Both teams are determined to outshine the other in this heated contest.

The Grayson Waller Effect talk show is set to bring drama and excitement to Theory’s hometown of Atlanta. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller will host NXT Champion Oba Femi as their guest, ensuring fireworks in this anticipated segment.

Additional matches on the card include Trick Williams taking on Wes Lee, with their recent confrontation adding extra intensity to their bout. Meanwhile, Ethan Page and Cedric Alexander will face off in a rematch from their December 31 encounter, promising another thrilling showdown.

