Matt Hardy Shares Frustration Over Private Party’s AEW Tag Team Title Run

On the latest episode of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the wrestling veteran did not hold back his feelings about Private Party’s AEW Tag Team Title run, especially following their recent loss to the Hurt Syndicate. Hardy expressed disappointment in how the duo’s reign was handled, emphasizing missed opportunities to elevate them as top-tier performers in AEW’s tag team division.

On Private Party’s Title Loss

Hardy reflected on the team’s potential, saying, “You know, I feel bad for the Private Party. I feel like this could have been a lot more. I would have liked to have seen their title run optimized. I would have liked to see it utilized in a better fashion. I would have liked to see them really become legit cornerstones of the tag team division.”

Hardy highlighted the momentum Private Party gained after their standout match against the Young Bucks, where they secured an organic and crowd-pleasing victory. “It was very organic when the crowd reacted, and they were so happy like, ‘Yes, our guys won! We didn’t think they would win, but they won.’ I really think there was something you could have built on that could have made them legitimate stars,” Hardy explained. He lamented the lack of follow-through, stating that as AEW originals, the team deserved more effort to solidify their status as credible champions. “I hate that we didn’t really work hard to make them legit as a tag team. I think there was an opportunity where the ball was dropped.”

On Missed Opportunities After Their Victory

Hardy also pointed out the lack of direction following Private Party’s title win, criticizing the absence of meaningful storytelling and matches. “It’s really unfortunate that like, once they won the titles, they got that fantastic and organic reaction. And The Bucks busted their ass to make them in that match, had them kicked out of their big stuff. They made them look like a million bucks. You had a chance to make them, but you needed a plan. You needed a design, a blueprint of what you were going to do to get them to that certain point.”

He elaborated on the need for proper narrative development, saying, “Matches don’t mean s**t if there’s not some bigger context of a story. This thing happened quickly with the Hurt Syndicate, and I understand you want them to win or whatever, but I just feel like you could have got so much more done with Private Party.” Hardy expressed frustration over what he felt was a wasted opportunity to establish Private Party as staples of AEW’s tag team division. “You could have built them so much more, and they could have been staples of your tag division. And you could have solidified them as a legit, top-tier tag team, but it didn’t happen.”