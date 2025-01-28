Roman Reigns Celebrates WWE 2K25 Cover Star Announcement

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Roman Reigns has responded to being named the cover star of WWE 2K25, set to release later this year. The announcement was made on the January 27 episode of WWE Raw, where Paul Heyman revealed the Reigns-themed cover.

Reigns shared the Bloodline Edition cover on Twitter, stating, “Wherever I go, I will make sure my Bloodline is with me.” WWE also unveiled details about the video game, including a new Island mode for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X & S.

In addition to Reigns, The Undertaker will feature on the cover with a Deadman Edition. Pre-orders for WWE 2K25 started on January 28, with a release date set for March 14, and early access for special edition buyers on March 7.