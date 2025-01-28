Michael Cole Announces WWE Transfer Window Closes During Royal Rumble Weekend

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Michael Cole revealed on WWE Raw that the transfer window will close during Royal Rumble weekend, specifically on Saturday, February 1. He noted that Zelina Vega is moving to WWE SmackDown as part of this window. Cole stated, "Zelina has been sent over to Friday Night SmackDown as part of the transfer window here in WWE. That'll end Royal Rumble weekend."

The WWE transfer window opened on the December 6, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown, allowing superstars to switch brands. While some have only made visits, others have officially relocated. Logan Paul, Bayley, Grayson Waller, and Austin Theory have moved to WWE Raw, while Damian Priest, The Miz, Braun Strowman, Zelina, and the Wyatt Six (Uncle Howdy aka Bo Dallas, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, & Nikki Cross) are now officially at WWE SmackDown.