WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Michael Cole Announces WWE Transfer Window Closes During Royal Rumble Weekend

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2025

Michael Cole Announces WWE Transfer Window Closes During Royal Rumble Weekend

Michael Cole revealed on WWE Raw that the transfer window will close during Royal Rumble weekend, specifically on Saturday, February 1. He noted that Zelina Vega is moving to WWE SmackDown as part of this window. Cole stated, "Zelina has been sent over to Friday Night SmackDown as part of the transfer window here in WWE. That'll end Royal Rumble weekend."

The WWE transfer window opened on the December 6, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown, allowing superstars to switch brands. While some have only made visits, others have officially relocated. Logan Paul, Bayley, Grayson Waller, and Austin Theory have moved to WWE Raw, while Damian Priest, The Miz, Braun Strowman, Zelina, and the Wyatt Six (Uncle Howdy aka Bo Dallas, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, & Nikki Cross) are now officially at WWE SmackDown.


Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown #transfer window

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π