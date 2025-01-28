WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Entrant Lists Updated

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2025

Here are the confirmed entrants for Saturday’s men's and women’s WWE Royal Rumble matches. This list is based on official postings from WWE.com and announcements from Monday’s WWE Raw.

New entrants for the women’s Royal Rumble include:

IYO SKY

Ivy Nile

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria

On the men's side, new declarations are:

Logan Paul

Chad Gable

Penta

Bron Breakker

Using WWE.com and tonight’s Raw, the complete women’s Royal Rumble entrant list is:

Bayley

Nia Jax

Charlotte Flair

Bianca Belair

Naomi

Liv Morgan

IYO SKY

Ivy Nile

Lyra Valkyria

The men’s Royal Rumble entrant list is:

John Cena

Roman Reigns

CM Punk

Seth Rollins

Jey Uso

Drew McIntyre

Sami Zayn

Rey Mysterio

Shinsuke Nakamura

Logan Paul

Chad Gable

Penta

Bron Breakker

The WWE Royal Rumble streams live on Saturday, February 1, starting at 6 p.m. Eastern time, featuring: