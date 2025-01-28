WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Entrant Lists Updated

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2025

Here are the confirmed entrants for Saturday’s men's and women’s WWE Royal Rumble matches. This list is based on official postings from WWE.com and announcements from Monday’s WWE Raw.

New entrants for the women’s Royal Rumble include:

  • IYO SKY
  • Ivy Nile
  • Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria

On the men's side, new declarations are:

  • Logan Paul
  • Chad Gable
  • Penta
  • Bron Breakker

Using WWE.com and tonight’s Raw, the complete women’s Royal Rumble entrant list is:

  • Bayley
  • Nia Jax
  • Charlotte Flair
  • Bianca Belair
  • Naomi
  • Liv Morgan
  • IYO SKY
  • Ivy Nile
  • Lyra Valkyria

The men’s Royal Rumble entrant list is:

  • John Cena
  • Roman Reigns
  • CM Punk
  • Seth Rollins
  • Jey Uso
  • Drew McIntyre
  • Sami Zayn
  • Rey Mysterio
  • Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Logan Paul
  • Chad Gable
  • Penta
  • Bron Breakker

The WWE Royal Rumble streams live on Saturday, February 1, starting at 6 p.m. Eastern time, featuring:

  • Men’s Royal Rumble match
  • Women’s Royal Rumble match
  • Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a ladder match
  • WWE Tag Team Champions DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) in a two-out-of-three-falls match

