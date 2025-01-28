⚡
WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Entrant Lists Updated
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2025
Here are the confirmed entrants for Saturday’s men's and women’s WWE Royal Rumble matches. This list is based on official postings from WWE.com and announcements from Monday’s WWE Raw.
New entrants for the women’s Royal Rumble include:
IYO SKY
Ivy Nile
Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria
On the men's side, new declarations are:
Logan Paul
Chad Gable
Penta
Bron Breakker
Using WWE.com and tonight’s Raw, the complete women’s Royal Rumble entrant list is:
Bayley
Nia Jax
Charlotte Flair
Bianca Belair
Naomi
Liv Morgan
IYO SKY
Ivy Nile
Lyra Valkyria
The men’s Royal Rumble entrant list is:
John Cena
Roman Reigns
CM Punk
Seth Rollins
Jey Uso
Drew McIntyre
Sami Zayn
Rey Mysterio
Shinsuke Nakamura
Logan Paul
Chad Gable
Penta
Bron Breakker
The WWE Royal Rumble streams live on Saturday, February 1, starting at 6 p.m. Eastern time, featuring:
Men’s Royal Rumble match
Women’s Royal Rumble match
Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a ladder match
WWE Tag Team Champions DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) in a two-out-of-three-falls match
