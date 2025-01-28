WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Abdullah The Butcher Spotted at WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2025

Natalya expressed her excitement about meeting Abdullah the Butcher backstage at WWE Raw on January 27th. In a Twitter/X post, she shared a photo with the WWE Hall of Famer, describing it as an honor. She highlighted Abdullah's significant impact on her grandfather, Stu Hart, in Stampede Wrestling, calling him the original king of hardcore wrestling, noting how much Stu cherished him.

“What an honor it was seeing Abdullah the Butcher tonight backstage at #WWERaw. Abby did HUGE business for my grandfather Stu Hart in Stampede Wrestling. Abby was the original king of hardcore wrestling. Stu adored Abby and would speak of him all the time. So happy we could…”

In addition to Abdullah, notable attendees of this Raw episode included Quavo, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Noah Centineo, Lil Baby, and Killer Mike.


Tags: #wwe #abdullah the butcher #raw

