Abdullah The Butcher Spotted at WWE Raw

Natalya expressed her excitement about meeting Abdullah the Butcher backstage at WWE Raw on January 27th. In a Twitter/X post, she shared a photo with the WWE Hall of Famer, describing it as an honor. She highlighted Abdullah's significant impact on her grandfather, Stu Hart, in Stampede Wrestling, calling him the original king of hardcore wrestling, noting how much Stu cherished him.

In addition to Abdullah, notable attendees of this Raw episode included Quavo, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Noah Centineo, Lil Baby, and Killer Mike.