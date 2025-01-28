JD McDonagh Injury Update Following Hospitalization After WWE Raw Spot

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Following a frightening incident on the January 27 episode of WWE Raw, there's an update on Judgment Day's JD McDonagh. McDonagh, teaming with Dominik Mysterio, faced off against WWE World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders. During the match, McDonagh attempted a springboard moonsault to the outside, but the back of his neck hit the announce desk.

Although he continued the match, concerns grew as fans witnessed him collapse backstage, prompting his hospitalization. McDonagh has now revealed that he suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung, anticipating a recovery period of 'a couple months'. He tweeted:

“First off, thanks to everyone for the messages and the concern. I’m good. I’ve got a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung, so I’m going to be out for a couple months. All things considered, it could have been a lot worse, so I’m grateful for that. See ya in a bit.”