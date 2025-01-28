WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

JD McDonagh Injury Update Following Hospitalization After WWE Raw Spot

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2025

JD McDonagh Injury Update Following Hospitalization After WWE Raw Spot

Following a frightening incident on the January 27 episode of WWE Raw, there's an update on Judgment Day's JD McDonagh. McDonagh, teaming with Dominik Mysterio, faced off against WWE World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders. During the match, McDonagh attempted a springboard moonsault to the outside, but the back of his neck hit the announce desk.

Although he continued the match, concerns grew as fans witnessed him collapse backstage, prompting his hospitalization. McDonagh has now revealed that he suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung, anticipating a recovery period of 'a couple months'. He tweeted:

“First off, thanks to everyone for the messages and the concern. I’m good. I’ve got a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung, so I’m going to be out for a couple months. All things considered, it could have been a lot worse, so I’m grateful for that. See ya in a bit.”

 


Tags: #wwe #jd mcdonagh #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π