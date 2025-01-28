WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Attacked by Carmelo Hayes After WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2025

Cody Rhodes was ready to send fans home happy after the January 27, 2025, episode of WWE Raw, but Carmelo Hayes had different ideas. Just a week after Rhodes defended the Undisputed WWE Championship in a dark match, Hayes targeted The American Nightmare again.

In a video shared on his Twitter, Hayes attacked Rhodes and declared himself for the Royal Rumble, stating: “Plot twist... Atlanta, I’m closing this show out. Hey, Cody, one thing I learned from you is that sometimes you have to take shots to make shots and I’m declaring myself for the Royal Rumble.”

Hayes warned Rhodes about what to expect if he wins the Men’s Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025. Additional fan footage also showed Rhodes retaliating with a Cross Rhodes on Hayes, to the crowd's excitement as he put Hayes through a table.

It was an eventful night for Rhodes on WWE Raw, where he also exchanged heated words with CM Punk.


