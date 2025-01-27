AJ Styles Injury Update: Could The Phenomenal One Return at the 2025 Royal Rumble?

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AJ Styles, a cornerstone of WWE's roster, has been sidelined since the October 4th, 2024, episode of SmackDown. The former WWE Champion took to Twitter/X to reveal that he suffered a Lisfranc injury, humorously adding, “As the kids say… I’m cooked!”

On January 10th, Styles provided fans with an update on his recovery, candidly admitting, “I’ll be honest, this injury is challenging.” While Styles has maintained relative silence on his condition, speculation surrounding his return is heating up as the Royal Rumble approaches.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, there is optimism within WWE that Styles may receive medical clearance in time for the event. Johnson reported, “We are told that WWE is hoping that AJ Styles will be cleared and able to return this weekend at the Men’s Royal Rumble. We are told he is slated to be in Indianapolis.”

Styles’ potential participation in the Royal Rumble could have significant implications for WWE programming, with fans eagerly anticipating the possibility of a surprise return from "The Phenomenal One." However, until official confirmation is provided, the question remains: Will AJ Styles make his comeback on one of WWE’s biggest nights of the year?