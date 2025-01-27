WWE Studios to Host MLS Live Programming in Major Partnership

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Major League Soccer (MLS) has announced a significant partnership that will see its English and Spanish live studio programming produced at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, starting next season. WWE's state-of-the-art 30,000-square-foot production facility, featuring five studios and top-tier production amenities, will now serve as the central hub for MLS programming.

Lee Fitting, WWE’s Executive Vice President of Media & Production, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration in a press release, saying, “We have long admired the tremendous MLS-IMG partnership – and the fantastic product and results it has generated over the years. We believe that WWE’s new state-of-the-art facilities will help take their collective capabilities to even greater heights.”

The move to WWE studios is part of a renewed agreement between IMG (International Management Group) and MLS. IMG currently produces over 600 games annually for the league and will leverage WWE's cutting-edge infrastructure to elevate its productions further.

This development aligns with TKO Group Holdings' recent growth strategy. In November, the parent company of WWE and UFC announced the acquisition of IMG, On-Demand, and Professional Bull Riders (PBR), with the transaction set to be completed in the first half of this year.

Seth Bacon, Executive Vice President of Media for MLS, commented on the renewed partnership: “With the incredible momentum and excitement around the league, we are thrilled to further our partnership with IMG to support our vision of elevating production, creating new viewing opportunities, and pushing the sports broadcast landscape into the future.”

Barney Francis, EVP of Studios at IMG, echoed the excitement, stating, “Together with MLS and Apple, we have set a new standard for the MLS viewing experience, creating a new era of entertaining, highly engaging content for football fans globally. Over the coming years, we will continue to innovate with cutting-edge technology and creativity, powered by our incredible new home, The Studios at WWE, and IMG’s industry-leading production experience and capabilities.”