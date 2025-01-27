Tony Khan Has Received Streaming Offers for Ring of Honor

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW purchased the Ring of Honor (ROH) brand a few years ago to utilize its talent, tape library, and brand recognition. Since the acquisition, ROH has maintained a presence on AEW programming and airs its weekly television show every Thursday night on the HonorClub streaming service. The brand also holds several pay-per-view events annually.

Despite these efforts, ROH has faced challenges in securing a television deal. Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly expressed no interest in the brand, which led to the weekly ROH show being distributed exclusively through the streaming platform. Recent reports indicate AEW has been shopping the ROH brand to various networks, hoping to secure a broader distribution deal. This endeavor played a role in Chris Jericho’s reign as the ROH World Heavyweight Champion, as his involvement was seen as a potential asset in negotiations.

Chris Jericho recently spoke to TV Insider about ROH’s current status and the ongoing efforts to secure a programming deal for the brand.

“I think the fact Tony Khan put the title on me again is because Chris Jericho as the Ring of Honor World Champion, streaming platforms might pay more attention to it. I know Tony is working on that and has a couple of offers. I don’t know if they are offers he wants. I think he wants to try and expand those offers. I’m a thousand percent sure that he will continue to work to get a streaming deal because when he sets his mind on something, he usually makes it happen. He has invested fully in the Ring of Honor brand and product. I have no doubt there will be a bigger platform for Ring of Honor at some point,” said Jericho.

As of now, it remains unclear which streaming platforms have shown interest in the ROH brand,